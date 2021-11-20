East Central Community College sophomore elementary education major Madison Delancey of Union (center) was selected Most Beautiful at the college’s annual pageant held Nov. 8 on the campus in Decatur.

Delancey is a graduate of Union High School. Named Beauties were (from left) Hannah Beech, a sophomore business administration major from Meridian and Clarkdale High School; Piper Fulton, a freshman pre-nursing major from Philadelphia and Neshoba Central High School; Delancey; Reagan Tolbird, a freshman pre-medicine major from Hickory and Newton County High School; and Mabry Mayfield, a freshman pre-nursing major from Carthage and Leake Academy.