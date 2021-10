Members of East Central Community College’s Association of Student Nurses at EC (ASNEC) recently collected donations for the Hurricane Ida Relief and Recovery efforts.

ASNEC is made up of first- and second-year Associate Degree Nursing students at ECCC. The non-perishable items were sent to Louisiana to help those affected by the Category 4 Hurricane that came ashore in Louisiana on Aug. 29 and caused damage and flooding all the way to the U.S. East Coast states of Pennsylvania and New York.