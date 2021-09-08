Faculty, staff, and administration at the Newton County Career and Technical Center find creative ways for NCCTC students to gain service hours.

By partnering with officials at Newton County Elementary School, donations for the fall Uniform Swap have been sorted, laundered, and organized for the Sept. 9 Uniform Swap at Newton County Elementary School. Parents and guardians of Newton County students are encouraged to shop between 3:30-6 p.m. in the NCES Cafeteria from left: NCHS Senior Rosa Shoemake of FCCLA; NCHS Senior Makenzie Sessions of HOSA; NCHS Senior Griffin Bailey of HOSA; and NCHS Junior Yareny Aguilar-Perez of FCCLA.