Cooper Gipson (left) and Tripp McGee, both of Newton County, recently attended the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation (MFBF) Youth Safety Camp at Camp Tanglewood in Newton County.

Camp attendees spent four days learning about ways to incorporate safety into their everyday lives. It was the 50th annual Youth Safety Camp at Camp Tanglewood in Newton County. More than 35 students in 7th-12th grades attended the four-day camp.