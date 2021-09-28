A private family service was held on Saturday, September 18, 2021.

Ms. Sherry Stephens Tatum, 56, passed away on Tuesday, September 14, 2021 at Rush Foundation Hospital.

She is survived by two sons, Brandon Tatum (Sarah) of Union and Jordan Tatum of Union; her mother, Bonnie Chaney of Union; a sister, Sandra Stephens of Union; three brothers, Freddie Stephens (Mildred) of Union, Bryan Stephens (Brittany) of Alabama, Mitchell Stephens (Kayla) of Union; a brother-in-law, Harold Gomillion of Tennessee; a half brother, Adam Stephens; numerous nieces and nephews; a loving fiancé, Nathan Freeman of Union; and granddaughter, Dela Rose Freeman.

She was preceded in death by her daughter, Tiffany Tatum; father, Fred Stephens and sister, Barbara Gomillion.

Pallbearers, Bryan Stephens, Mitchell Stephens, Hunter Stephens, Brody Stephens, Harold Gomillion and Kenny Gomillion.

Milling Funeral Home of Union was in charge of the arrangements.

Paid Obituary