Work is continuing on the Newton County Veterans Memorial in Decatur.

Several community members have made the following donations recently.

Retired Col James Addy donated rye grass for the Veteran Memorial Park site.

Brian Frink donated the hay.

Wayne Carey and Kent Carey for putting the hay out at the Veteran Park site.

“We are moving forward with hopes to finish the park by the end of next year,” said project coordinator Johnny Reeves.

Bricks are still available for purchase and would make a great Christmas gift in honor or memory of a veteran or loved one.

If you would like to donate or purchase a brick, please contact Johnny Reeves at 601-507-1066 or M. L. Henley.