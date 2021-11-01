A family had a controlled burn of one of Newton County’s oldest houses last week. Family member Kent Carey said the house, which belonged to Rosa Lee Harris, was located off Turkey Creek Road.

“There were a lot of memories in that old house. Six children were raised in that house,” Carey said. “It was about 200 years old. It was built in the 1800s. But it was in such disrepair that we couldn’t save it.” He said they planned to burn it down and let the fire department know that they were planning to do it. They got everything out of the home that they wanted to keep.