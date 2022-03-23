Services for Ms. Ava Carleen Strange Graham was held 3 p.m., Sunday, March 20, 2022 at Hopewell Baptist Church with burial in the church cemetery.

Visitation was held 2:00-3:00 p.m., Sunday, March 20 at Hopewell Baptist Church.

Ms. Graham, 96, of Little Rock died Wednesday, March 16 at J.G. Alexander Nursing Home.

She is survived by her son, Bobby Graham (Dorothy) of Clinton, MS; Daughters, Gayle Duett (Chester) of Little Rock, MS, Janet Lewis (Bob) of Little Rock, MS and Debbie Robinson – (John) of Baton Rouge, LA; 10 grandchildren, Chet Duett (Diane), Jerry Graham (Rachelle), Lori Atkinson (Tracy), Meignon Hatch (Brian “Joe”), Jason Smith, Chris Graham (Sara), Chad Lewis (Jenny), Amy Jones (Michael), Amanda Bishop and Carly Turnage (Austin); a sister, Joyce Rainer; a sister-in-law, Audrey Strange; 17 great-grandchildren; and by numerous great-great-grandchildren, beloved nieces, nephews and cousins and a special cousin, Mary Earle Eleuterius.

Ms. Graham is preceded in death by her husband, Alvis Devon “Monkey” Graham; two daughters, Bettye Lynn Graham Smith and Jackie Carleen Graham Galloway; granddaughter, Sonya Danette Lewis; grandson, Francis Milton Swain III “Little Milton”; three brothers, J.E. Strange, Roger Earl Strange, Jack Strange; and three sisters, Katie Rae Strange, Ruth Marie Strange, Roma Dee Strange.

Pallbearers were Jerry Graham, Chris Graham, Chad Lewis, David Rainer, Artie Foreman, John Robinson, Roger Strange, Payton Pierce and Doyle White

Honorary Pallbearers were Chet Duett, Jason Smith and Deacons of Hopewell Baptist Church

There is no role in life more essential and more eternal than that of a Christian mother. She loved the Lord and was the greatest Christian example to her family and to all who knew her. She always opened her mouth with wisdom and always had the best Christian advice to follow. She had all the qualities and influence in molding character in her children and grandchildren. She spoke of her children and family as her greatest accomplishment in life. Her love was so unconditional and pure. A loving heart and caring spirit was always evident. She was a great cook and graciously invited anyone to set at her table and share a great meal. She treated everyone as family and was so loved by all. She always found a way to have fun and enjoy life. Her laughter and witty personality will always be remembered. She loved flowers and looked at every flower as God’s creation sewn with an elegant stitch to enjoy and share.

She was a member of Hopewell Baptist Church. She loved and adored her church family who always surrounded her with the utmost love and attention.

She loved so deeply for her Beulah Hubbard School friends “The Gang”, Euple Johnston Graham, Margaret Keene Harrison, Dorothy McNeil Taylor, Bobbie Williams Bell, Irma Dee Reese Huddleston. “The Gang” shared a friendship that lasted a lifetime. She also shared a special friendship with her dear friend, Bonnie Taylor.

Words will never express our sincere Love and gratitude to the staff and all the care givers at JG Alexander Nursing Center. The Love shown to her was beyond measure and her family will always remember the kindness shown to her and her family.

In lieu of flowers memorials can be made to Hopewell Baptist Church Brotherhood 7001 Hopewell Rd. Little Rock, MS 39337.

