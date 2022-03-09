12/14/1946 – 02/23/2022

James “Jim” Garland Gallaspy Jr age 75 of Seymour TN passed away on Wednesday 02/23/2022 surrounding by family in his home. He was born on December 14, 1946 in Memphis, TN. He was the son of James Garland Gallaspy Sr & Eleanor Mayerhoff Gallaspy.

Jim grew up in the town of Hickory, MS where he attended Hickory Baptist & Hickory Methodist Churches. He was a 1965 graduate of Hickory High School where he was involved in athletics. After graduating, he joined the United States Army. In 1967 he married his high school sweetheart Diann Puckett at Chunky Baptist Church.

Jim was an avid sportsman enjoying fishing and hunting, being a member of the Chunky River Bass Club, Wickware Hunting Club, and serving on the committee of the National Wild Turkey Federation. In his free time he enjoyed gardening, wood carving, bird watching, and working in his flower beds. He enjoyed listening to Gospel music.

Jim began working for the Newton County Road Construction Crew, then moved on to do survey work. In 1970, he began his lifelong career on the Railroad where he worked for 37 years. Jim resided in Hickory, MS for 50 years and lived in Chunky, MS until his retirement. Once he retired, he relocated to East Tennessee to be near his children and grandchildren. He became a member of Union Valley Baptist Church enjoying fellowship for 15 years.

Preceded in death by his Father James Garland Gallaspy Sr and Mother Eleanor Mayerhoff Gallaspy; birth Father Robert Carson, birth Mother Betty Midgett; Father-in-law Tracy Puckett, Mother-in-law Evelyn Rhodes Puckett, and Sister-in-law Barbara Niamat.

Survived by Wife of 54 years Diann Puckett Gallaspy, son James Matthew Gallaspy (Kerri Dean), and daughter Misti Gallaspy Harris. Grandchildren Megan Elizabeth Harris, Matthew Grant Gallaspy, James Thomas Gaige Gallaspy, and Gavin Dean Gallaspy. Sisters-in-law Sandra Gressett, Sharon Monroe, and Regina Steele (Mike). Special cousins: Earl Hathorne, Bettye Clark, Martha Ann Barmer, and George Gallaspy. Several nieces and nephews.

A memorial service will be held in Hickory, Mississippi at Hickory Baptist Church on April 23, 2022 at 2:00 P.M.