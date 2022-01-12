The holiday season can be very stressful; whether it is trying to find the perfect gifts, family drama, or financial stress, there is a good chance everyone will at least have one moment of stress during the holidays. Unfortunately, this stress also affects those struggling with drugs and alcohol.

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, relapse rates year-round are between 40 to 60 %. From what we have seen at Narconon New Life Retreat, many pf these relapses occur during the holiday season. Although the reasons for the relapse may vary between the temptation of alcohol at Christmas Parties or money from gifts they received, we regularly hear many stories of relapse from the holidays.

In addition to this, many families discover for the first time, their loved one is struggling with substance abuse. The holidays are often the primary time of the year that families see each other. If you are concerned your family member may be using drugs or drinking excessively, you should learn the signs of drug and alcohol abuse. Being able to spot the characteristics could make the difference between your loved one getting treatment or ending in tragedy.

If you find yourself in either of these situations, do not wait but start working on getting your loved one into treatment as soon as possible. Narconon Louisiana offers free assessments and referrals. Call today to speak with a treatment specialist.