Local Sports Schedules

Thursday, Nov. 17 Prep Basketball Newton at Morton Forest at Lake Pelahatchie at Sebastopol Winston at NCA Prep Soccer NCHS at south Jones JUCO Basketball East Mississippi at ECCC, 6 p.m. Friday, Nov. 18 Prep Basketball Choctaw Central at Newton County Union at Sebastopol Playoff Football Lake at Velma Jackson Saturday, Nov. 19 Prep Basketball Quitman at Newton Prep Soccer NCHS at MCC Round Robin Monday, Nov. 21 Prep Basketball Newton vs. Port Gibson at New Orleans JUCO Basketball Mississippi Delta at ECCC, 6 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 22 Prep Basketball Newton at Leake Central Nanih Waiya at Union JUCO Basketball Bishop State at ECCC, 6 p.m.

