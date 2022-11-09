The Cougars will hit the road this week as they take on Poplarville on Friday night.

The Hornets are 10-1 on the season and have 2won 10 straight since opening the season with a 21-7 loss to Picayune. The Hornets beat defending 3A champion Columbia 20-18 to win their division and then beat Pass Christian 40-12 in the first round of the playoffs last week.

“Their offense is like the Notre Dame box and the wing-T got married and had a baby,” Bass aid. “The do a really good job of running the football and they are really well coached. If you want to win a 4A state championship, you have to go through Poplarville. I think our kids will be excited to play them. It’s a measuring stick for us and lets you know where you stand in 4A south. They have played a really tough schedule like we have. They are well coached and don’t make a lot of mistakes. But we are going to load the gun and shoot every bullet we have.”