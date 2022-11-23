The Sebastopol Lady Bobcats stayed unbeaten under coach Cory Cleveland with two more wins last week, but it wasn’t easy.

The Lady Bobcats beat West Lauderdale 43-41 on Tuesday and then beat Pelahatchie 42-38 on Thursday.

The Bobcats weren’t as fortunate as they lost 61-47 to West Lauderdale and 57-45 to Pelahatchie.

Sebastopol will return from the Thanksgiving break as they host Union on Monday, Nov. 28. They will finish the week at home on Friday, Dec. 2 as they host Clarkdale.

Sebastopol girls 43, W. Laud. 41

The Lady Bobcats overcame a slow start and finished with a flurry of points to take a two-point win over the Lady Knights on Tuesday.

West Lauderdale led 10-8 at the end of the first and 17-10 at the half. West extended the lead in the third as they outscored Sebastopol 13-8 to take a 30-18 lead into the fourth. But Sebastopol outscored West 25-11 in the fourth to take the win.

“We started out really slow and had a lot of turnovers and were not very fundamentally sound,” Sebastopol coach Cory Cleveland said. “We got behind early but came out at halftime and settled down and just whittled away at the lead. I thought Alana dominated the fourth quarter and we were able to get some key rebounds and box outs late in the game.”

Alana Gunn led Sebastopol with 26 points while Takayla Williams had six points and Georgi Gunn added five points.

W. Laud. boys 61, Sebastopol 47

The Knight jumped out to a quick lead and held on to take a 14-point win over the Bobcats on Tuesday.

West jumped out to a 19-3 lead in the first quarter and outscored Sebastopol 22-14 in the second and led 41-17 at the half. Sebastopol outscored West 13-7 in the third to cut the lead to 48-30. The Bobcats took the fourth period 17-13 for the final margin.

Kenyon White led Sebastopol with 17 points while Luke McGarrity had 10 points and Kari Michaels chipped in nine points.

Sebastopol girls 42, Pelahatchie 38

The Lady Bobcats finished strong and took a tough four-point win over the Lady Chieftains on Thursday.

Sebastopol jumped out to a 12-7 lead in the first period and each team scored 13 in the second period as the Lady Bobcats led 25-20 at the half. Pelahatchie then outscored Sebastopol 15-9 in the third to take a 35-34 lead into the fourth. But Sebastopol used a tough defense and outscored Pelahatchie 8-3 to take the win.

Alana Gunn led Sebastopol with 19 points while Jakayla Williams had 11 points. Cerise Magculang also chipped in six points.

Pelahatchie boys 57, Sebastopol 45

The Chieftains built a big first-half lead and held on to take a 12-point win over the Bobcats.

Pelahatchie jumped out to a 15-9 lead and outscored the Bobcats 17-10 in the second to lead 32-19 at the half. Sebastopol then outscored Pelahatchie 13-10 in the third to cut the lead to 42-32. Pelahatchie then took the final period 15-13 for the final margin.

Luke McGarrity led Sebastopol with 16 points while Kari Michaels had 12 points. Kenyon White also chipped in nine points.