Paul Duane Stanford

April 14, 1959 - November 13, 2022

Paul Duane Stanford, age 63, passed away November 13, 2022 in Greene County, MS.

He is preceded in death by his father, Paul Clyde Stanford, and grandparents, Melvin and Beatrice (Ball) Turner and Robert and Annie Lee (Parker) Stanford, all of Greene County, Mississippi.

Those left to cherish his memory include his mother, Alpha (Turner) Stanford; brother, David (Sheri) Stanford; nephew, Dr. Casey (Hannah) Stanford, all of Greene County, Mississippi; niece, Carrie Lynn Stanford of Nashville, Tennessee; two great nieces, and a host of aunts, uncles, and cousins.

Duane was born on April 14, 1959 in St. Louis, Missouri and grew up in Dallas, Texas and Gautier, Mississippi with weekends, summers, and holidays at his family’s farm.

He graduated from Pascagoula High School in 1977. He received two bachelor’s degrees from Mississippi State University in Agriculture and Civil Engineering.

He was licensed in the State of Mississippi as a Professional Engineer and Land Surveyor.

He worked with the Jackson County Utility Authority, Mississippi Department of Transportation, Kemp Engineering, and as the County Engineer of Newton County, Mississippi.

He was a faithful member at The Revival Center in Meridian, Mississippi and served on the worship team as a guitarist and on the nursing home outreach and leadership team.

Duane was known for his musical skills on the dobro, guitar, bass, banjo, and mandolin. He was also known for racing his Dodge Demon, Chevy Chevelle, and Ford Thunderbird to name a few.

The Graveside service was held Wednesday, November 16, 2022 at 1:00 PM at Unity Baptist cemetery. Bro. Charles Pierce officiated.

You may view and sign an online register for Paul Duane Stanford at momentsfuneralhome.com

Moments Funeral Home, locally owned and operated, is honored to be in charge of these arrangements.

Paid Obituary