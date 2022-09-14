Mississippi Department of Transportation maintenance crews successfully completed emergency repairs on State Route 489 between Decatur-Conehatta Road and Morrow Road in Newton County only two days after the roadway was severely damaged by floodwaters on Wednesday, August 24.

Floodwaters severely damaged the 54-inch pipes that cross SR 489 resulting in a total section loss of roadway 100-feet wide, 15-feet deep and 30-feet across. 1,000 tons of crushed stone was hauled to the site, and 100 feet of heavy-duty pipe was trucked in from Jackson to make the repair. Crews placed a new drainage culvert and filled the washout with crushed stone and dirt before reopening it. Traffic will run on crushed stone for two weeks for settlement to take place before crews place new asphalt.

“I applaud our district maintenance crews for taking swift action to get SR 489 in Newton County repaired and reopened to motorists this quickly,” said Central District Commissioner Willie Simmons in a statement Friday, Sept. 16. This was a significant flood event, and I am proud of our crews for stepping up and getting roadways cleared, repaired and opened back up as soon as possible.”

Interstate 59/20 improvements underway in Lauderdale County

A design-build project is underway that calls for the widening of the Interstate 59/20 bridges over State Route 19/39 and the bridge over 65th Avenue, the removal of bridges over Knight Parker Road and upgrade of the roadway lighting system along the I-59/20 corridor through the city of Meridian. It also includes a roadway lighting system upgrade through Meridian along I-59/20.

Crews have successfully completed pile driving efforts and are currently pouring concrete at both sites. Widening of shoulders at the 65th Avenue bridge and SR 19/39 sites is underway. The eastbound bridge has been removed and the contractor is in the process of completing the new pavement structure on the roadway fill.

The $24.4 million design-build project was awarded to Key Construction Company with an anticipated completion date of summer 2023. The project aims to enhance safety and efficiency for motorists and commercial traffic throughout Meridian and eastern Mississippi.

State Route 19 expansion project continues in Neshoba County

The expansion of State Route 19 from two to four lanes from Tucker to Philadelphia continues in Neshoba County. Work currently underway includes clearing and grubbing, topsoil removal, the installation of erosion control items, excavation, box bridge construction and pipe installation. All temporary signage has been installed.

Traffic has steadily increased along the SR 19 corridor. Since 2017, the average annual daily traffic along this stretch of roadway has increased from 5,600 to 6,600 and is still rising. In addition to expanding to four lanes, the new grading will offer smoother riding conditions, showing significant progress throughout the area.

Several local roads will be realigned to tie into the new four lane roadway, making it a safer and more convenient travel experience. The $36 million contract was awarded to W.G. Yates and Sons Construction. Work is anticipated to be completed fall 2023.

State Route 487 bridge replacements continue in Leake County

A project calling for the replacement of three bridges on State Route 487 between Tuscola and State Route 35 in Leake County remains underway. All asphalt has been placed on the current bridge site, guardrail has been installed and shoulder gravel has been placed. Work underway consists of grading and forming bridge flumes.

The $9.6 million project was awarded to L&A Contracting Company of Hattiesburg. Work is expected to be completed by summer 2023.