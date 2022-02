In The February 9 edition of The Appeal, there was an error in the reporting of the amount of rent that the City of Union applied to The Union Country Club.

The story should have read:

◆ Heard, but took no action on a request from Chubby Sharp that they “reconsider” their levy of a $500 rent monthly on the Union Golf Club.

The Appeal regrets the error and is happy to set the record straight.