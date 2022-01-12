East Central Community College in Decatur is now accepting applications for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship. This “gap filler” scholarship awards several thousand dollars annually to ECCC students who do not receive and/or qualify for sources of funding sufficient to cover the cost of tuition.

Depending on the availability of funding, the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship is available for students residing in or attending high school in the college’s district, which includes Leake, Neshoba, Newton, Scott, and Winston counties.

The priority deadline to apply is June 30, 2022.

Students applying for the Slagle In-District Tuition Scholarship must first complete an application for admission by clicking on the Apply Now button located at the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu. After the application is processed in the Admissions Office, the student may then apply for scholarships by logging into his or her myEC account and clicking on the Future-Student tab and then the Scholarships tab.

ECCC offers nearly 170 annual and endowed scholarships to entering freshmen and returning students through its EC Promise Scholarship Program. Last year, scholarships valued at nearly $200,000 were awarded by the ECCC Foundation.

For more information on the Slagle In-District Scholarship, contact ECCC Student Services at 601-635-6204 or email go2ec@eccc.edu.