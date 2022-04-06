Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 4/7-Mini Pancakes, Cereal Bowl, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Fri. 4/8-Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 4/11-Sausage Biscuit, Cheese Toast, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 4/12-French Toast Sticks, Cereal Bar & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 4/13-Breakfast Sandwich, Cereal Bar, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 4/7-Pimento & Cheese on Croissant w/Chips, Yogurt & Fruit Plate, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Milk

Fri. 4/8-Variety of Pizza, Cheese Sticks, French Fries, Celery Sticks w/Dip, Fresh Fruit, Milk, Condiments

Mon. 4/11-Hamburger, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, French Fries, Carrot Stick w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Juice, Fresh Baked Cookies, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 4/12-Loaded Baked Potato, Deli Stub w/Chips, Glazed Carrots, Pineapple Tidbits, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 4/13-Manager’s Choice

Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 4/7-Sausage Pancake on a Stick

Friday 4/8-Sausage Biscuit

Monday 4/11-Breakfast Pizza

Tuesday 4/12-Frudel

Wednesday 4/13-Sausage Biscuit

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 4/7- Veggie Quesadilla, Chicken Ranch Salad, Tater Tots, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Friday 4/8-Cheesy Chicken and Rice, Chef Salad, Glazed Carrots, Seasoned Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Monday 4/11-Shepard’s Pie, Grilled Chicken Salad, French Fries, Broccoli and Cheese, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 4/12-Country Fried Steak, Chicken Tender Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Southern Turnip Greens, Assorted Fruit, Mexican Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday 4/13-Spaghetti & Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Baby Carrots/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thur. 4/7-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Hot Grits, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 4/8-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 4/11-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/12-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/13-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thur. 4/7-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 4/8-Hot Dog, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 4/11-Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/12-Ham and Turkey on Bun, French Fries, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/13-Stromboli Supreme, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thur. 4/7-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry and Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 4/8-Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 4/11-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/12-Whole Grain Biscuit, Sausage Patty, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/13-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thur. 4/7-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 4/8-Hot Dog, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 4/11-Corn Dog Nuggets, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 4/12-Ham and Turkey on Bun, French Fries, Chocolate Pudding, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 4/13-Stromboli Supreme, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk