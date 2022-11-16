Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 11/24-Holiday

Fri. 11/25- Holiday

Mon. 11/28-Sausage Biscuit

Tues. 11/29-Grits, Toast, and Eggs

Wed. 11/30-Pancake on a Stick

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thur. 11/24-Holiday

Fri. 11/25- Holiday

Mon. 11/28-Menu unavailable

Tues. 11/29-Menu unavailable

Wed. 11/30-Menu unavailable

Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 11/24- Thanksgiving Break

Friday 11/25- Thanksgiving Break

Monday 11/28-Pancake on a Stick

Tuesday 11/29-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 11/30-Breakfast Pizza

Union Public School Lunch Menu

*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk

Thursday 11/24- Thanksgiving Break

Friday 11/25- Thanksgiving Break

Monday 11/28-Cheesy Chicken and Rice, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, California Veggies, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Tuesday 11/29-Veggie Beef Soup/Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chicken Tender Salad, Black Eyed Peas, Grape Tomatoes/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Wednesday 11/30-General Tso’s Chicken/Rice, Chicken Salad, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break

Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break

Mon. 11/28-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/29-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/30-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break

Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break

Mon. 11/28-Chicken Fajitas, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/29-Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tomatoes with Dip, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/30-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break

Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break

Mon. 11/28-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/29-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/30-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break

Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break

Mon. 11/28-Chicken Fajitas, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 11/29-Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tomatoes with Dip, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 11/30-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

*menus are subject to change