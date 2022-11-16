Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu
Thur. 11/24-Holiday
Fri. 11/25- Holiday
Mon. 11/28-Sausage Biscuit
Tues. 11/29-Grits, Toast, and Eggs
Wed. 11/30-Pancake on a Stick
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu
Thur. 11/24-Holiday
Fri. 11/25- Holiday
Mon. 11/28-Menu unavailable
Tues. 11/29-Menu unavailable
Wed. 11/30-Menu unavailable
Union Public School Breakfast Menu
*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday 11/24- Thanksgiving Break
Friday 11/25- Thanksgiving Break
Monday 11/28-Pancake on a Stick
Tuesday 11/29-Cheese Omelet Biscuit
Wednesday 11/30-Breakfast Pizza
Union Public School Lunch Menu
*Available daily at Lunch (9-12 Grades only): Daily Jacket Specials, Assorted Fresh Fruit, and Milk
Thursday 11/24- Thanksgiving Break
Friday 11/25- Thanksgiving Break
Monday 11/28-Cheesy Chicken and Rice, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, California Veggies, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Tuesday 11/29-Veggie Beef Soup/Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Chicken Tender Salad, Black Eyed Peas, Grape Tomatoes/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
Wednesday 11/30-General Tso’s Chicken/Rice, Chicken Salad, Baked Beans, Coleslaw, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie
Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu
Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break
Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break
Mon. 11/28-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/29-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/30-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break
Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break
Mon. 11/28-Chicken Fajitas, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/29-Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tomatoes with Dip, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/30-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast
Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break
Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break
Mon. 11/28-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/29-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/30-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu
Thurs. 11/24-Thanksgiving Break
Fri. 11/25-Thanksgiving Break
Mon. 11/28-Chicken Fajitas, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Tues. 11/29-Vegetable Beef Soup, Grilled Cheese Sandwich, Tomatoes with Dip, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 11/30-Spaghetti and Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad, Green Peas, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
*menus are subject to change