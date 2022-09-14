Greenwood M.B. Church Celebrating 30th Pastor’s Anniversary

The Greenwood M.B. Church family of Decatur invites everyone to come help us celebrate Pastor Smith Butler and First Lady Sis. Rosie Butler’s 30th Pastor’s Anniversary. The anniversary program will take place on September 25 at 1 p.m.

Homecoming and 175th Anniversary at Pinckney Baptist Church

The members of Pinckney Baptist Church of Union will have a Homecoming Service and will be celebrating their 175th Anniversary on Sunday, Sept. 25, at the 11 p.m. service. Bro. Kevin Meador will be preaching and Bro. William Savell will be in charge of the music. Everyone is invited to join us for this special occasion. Lunch will be served after the service.

Billy Johnson & God’s Creation 12th Year Anniversary at St. Hill M.B. Church

You are invited to Bill Johnson & God’s Creation 12th Year Anniversary on Saturday, September 24, beginning at 6:30 p.m. at St. Hill M.B. Church in Newton. Praise and Worship will be led by Sharee Fox-Smith. Master of Ceremony will be Apostle Bobby Stapleton, Jr. Guests will be: New Dimension, Juan Adams & Outlet Worship, Children of Christ, Agape Christian Fellowship, Renewed Singers, Lakendrick Wells & The Levite’s, and Pastor J. Artie Stuckey & V.O.R.