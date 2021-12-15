It was mostly a matter of fairly routine items in the Union Board of Alderman’s December meeting last week.

Water Superintendent Jonathan Ferguson told the Board that the final cost of the repairs to the water and sewer lines under the Ward’s Restaurant, 212 Jackson Road, is apparently going to be $65,315.

A sewer line under the building has collapsed and the water lines close to it will have to be moved while a new sewer line is installed.

The Board also,

• Approved the purchase of $13,875 in appropriations for a new lawn mower and other grass cutting equipment

•Got a heads up on a January, 2022 appointment to the Union Separate Municipal School Board. School Board member Jeremy Hamm’s 5-year term will end.

He is eligible for reappointment. Currently, the board is composed of Hamm, Shirley Walton, Nicole Harrison, Johnny Slaughter and Eric Graham.

•Hired recently retired Union Street Superintendent Mike Smith on a part time basis for $15.00/hour.

• Heard from two people with plans to add to the community.

Tia Gray told the Board that she was renovating a building on South Decatur Street to open a bakery.

Gary Dukes showed the board an impressive plan for building and maintaining a public park on his property in South Union.