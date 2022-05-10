Fire departments with Decatur, Hickory and Newton responded to a structure fire in a multiplex apartment building within the Decatur city limits Tuesday, April 26.

Upon arrival firefighters found an apartment burning in kitchen/living room area and filled with heavy smoke. The fire was quickly extinguished and smoke was cleared in the apartment and the apartment adjacent to it. No one was injured in fire but two family pets were found deceased from apparent smoke inhalation.

Ginger Hand with Hickory VFD and other emergency personnel gave oxygen to four guinea pigs that were also found in the apartment.

All four were reported in good condition after their ordeal. Personnel from Newton County EMA, CareMed ambulance, Decatur P.D., ECCC Police dept, Mississippi Power and American Red Cross assisted in the emergency.