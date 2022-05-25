﻿So much is going on in life right now — good things, bad things, every day things.

Good: Babies are being born; sick people are recovering. Someone got great news today. A dream was achieved, a major accomplishment made, a proposal accepted.

Bad: Someone died unexpectedly; someone else got terrible news. A job was lost, a car repossessed, a pet went missing. Crimes were committed and people were killed.

Every day: Teeth and hair were brushed. Common chores were completed. The day began and went as it normally does.

What we tend to focus on is the bad. People complain about reading or hearing bad news, but it is the job of media -- especially small-town news outlets -- to report the facts about what affects readers and viewers.

With all the bad stuff, the common chorus seems to be, "This is the world we live in now."

But what if we could change that? Would you want to? Would you try?

I'm not completely naive. I know we will have evil in this world until Jesus comes back. But ... can we not make a difference?

We can certainly try. Having a positive outlook and offering words of encouragement to others -- these are possible even if we don't feel like it.

Fake it 'til you feel it? Sure. Why not?

If I can make a positive difference for one person, that person may then decide to make a positive impact on another person, and so on. It's a chain reaction.

And it's practical and achievable. With enough consistent good, maybe we can reach a new "normal."

Wouldn't it be wonderful for the common topic of conversation to be all the good in the world? And if anyone questions it, I'd so love to hear, "This is the world we live in now."