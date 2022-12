This Week

One-Night Revival at Morning Star M.B. Church

Morning Star M.B. Church in Newton celebrates “Christ the Savior is Born” with a One-Night Revival on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Come share with us and be blessed.

Upcoming

Karsten Taylor Ministries Bi-Weekly “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study

Pastor Karsten Taylor would like to welcome everyone to “Tuesday Night Turn Up” Bible Study, located at 104 S. Main Street in Newton, on every 2nd and 3rd Tuesday of each month.