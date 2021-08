Friday night's football game between Newton High School and Hazlehurst High School has been canceled, according to sports journalist Brandon Shields.

He reported the following on Twitter:

Due to Hazlehurst going virtual the next 2 weeks the Indians game at Newton on Friday and next weeks game against Wingfield has been cancelled. — Brandon Shields (@bshields0244) August 24, 2021

The game was supposed to be the season opener for the Tigers. No word was immediately available if Newton would try to reschedule a game for this week.

