The 10u/11u/12u Newton Cubs Tryouts will take place at ESCO Park on July 17 at 10:30 a.m. ESCO Park is located at 9098 Eastside Drive in Newton.

For more information, please contact the head coach: Don Bracken (10u) at 601-604-3692, Dustin Evans (11u) at 601-357-0147, or Derek Weir (12u) at 601-527-8180.