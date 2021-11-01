Services for Mr. Tommy Gene Atkins were held at 11 a.m., Wednesday, Oct. 20, 2021 at Neshoba Baptist Church with burial in the Union City Cemetery. Bro. Byron Howell and Bro. Bill Campbell officiated.

Visitation was held from 5-7 p.m., Tuesday, Oct. 19, at Neshoba Baptist Church and one hour prior to service on Wednesday at the church.

Mr. Atkins, 75, of Union died Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021 at his residence.

He was a member of Neshoba Baptist Church.

Tommy’s love for all kinds of vehicles was shown by owning and operating a radiator shop in Union for over 40 years.

The loves of his life were his wife, children, grandchildren and fixing radiators.

He is survived by his wife of 46 years, Diane Atkins of Union; a daughter, Katy Matthews and husband David of Bailey; a son, Luke Atkins and wife Lindsay of Union; and seven grandchildren, Ava, Jude, Ella and Emmy Matthews, Axl, Bryce and Olivia Atkins

Mr. Atkins was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Willie Atkins.

Pallbearers were James Earl Cockerham, Curtis Walker, Matthew Winstead, Chris Gardner, Andy Northrup and David Matthews.

Honorary Pallbearers were Axl Atkins, Jude Matthews and Bryce Atkins.

