Services for Mr. Jessie Earl James were held at 10 a.m. Friday, July 30, 2021, at Milling Funeral Home of Union. Burial was held in Rock Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. Bro. Wayne Stockstill and Bro. Rusty Walton officiated.

Visitation was held 1 hour prior to service on Friday at Milling Funeral Home of Union.

Mr. Jessie Earl James, 70, of Little Rock passed away on Wednesday, July 28, 2021.

He is survived by his wife, Susie James of Little Rock; three sons, Robert James (Linda) of Little Rock, Steven James of Little Rock and Justin James of Little Rock; three daughters, Lisa Holland of Arkansas, Wendy Rogers (Jimmy Kennedy) of Forest and Glendy Williams (Jerry) of Forest; a stepdaughter, Nancy Rainer of Little Rock; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; two brothers, Travis James (Janet) of Madden and Joye James (Mary) of Union; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Mr. Jessie was preceded in death by his parents, Junior and Hazel James.

Pallbearers were Bryan Rowell, Ryan Rowell, Josh Rowell, Matt James, Michael James, Alvin James and Robert Munn.

