Southern Pine Electric Cooperative has named Ryan R. Robertson chief financial officer.

He joined Southern Pine in 2015 as an accountant and was promoted to manager of accounting in 2017.

He is a licensed attorney and certified public accountant.

He received his Bachelor of Accountancy from the University of Mississippi and then obtained his Juris Doctorate from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Prior to joining the cooperative, he spent five years practicing law with a civil defense litigation firm in Greenwood before transitioning to public accounting, where he spent four years providing a wide range of services.

He was a 1997 NRECA Youth Tour delegate, where he and a group of other delegates from across Mississippi visited Washington, D.C. for a weeklong event learning about rural electric cooperatives.

Robertson and his wife, Lauren, have two daughters and are members of Parkway Heights Methodist Church in Hattiesburg.