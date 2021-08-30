The outer feeder bands of Hurricane Ida are beginning to impact Newton County today, as conditions are expected to deteriorate tonight and remain hazardous through much of the day tomorrow.

Ida made landfall in Louisiana around 11:30 a.m. Sunday as a Category 4 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 150 mph. While the center of circulation is expected to pass near Jackson on Monday, Newton County will experience gusty winds, heavy rain and the potential for a spinoff tornado from now until Tuesday morning.

The National Weather Service in Jackson has placed Newton County in an elevated risk of high winds with 45-65 mph winds possible, elevated risk of flooding with 4-8 inches of rain possible and a slight risk of tornadoes and severe thunderstorms.

The threat of hazardous weather has caused East Central Community College, Union Public School District, Newton Municipal School District, Newton County School District, Lake schools and Sebastopol Attendance Center to close on Monday. The Appeal has not received confirmation if Newton County Academy as of Sunday afternoon.

The ECCC campus and all offices will be closed Monday, August 30, due to the possibility of severe weather associated with Hurricane Ida. Classes will meet virtually. All events and activities are postponed. Monitor Warrior Alert and email for additional updates, if necessary. pic.twitter.com/Zx5rcmo4tY — ECCC (@ECCC_MS) August 28, 2021

🚨🚨🚨ATTENTION. PLEASE SHARE.🚨🚨🚨 Due to the possibility of Hurricane Ida and inclement weather, all Newton Municipal Schools and Offices will be closed on Monday, August 30, 2021. Be Safe!!! Posted by Newton Municipal School District on Sunday, August 29, 2021