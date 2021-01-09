Union Public School Breakfast Menu 9/1
*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk
Thursday 9/2- Pancake on a Stick
Friday 9/3- Sausage Biscuit
Monday 9/6-LABOR DAY
Tuesday 9/7-Cheese Omelet Biscuit
Wednesday 9/8-Pancakes w/Sausage
Union Public School Lunch Menu 9/1
Thursday 9/2-Southwest Dip/Chips, Grilled Chicken Salad, Tater Tots, Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
Friday 9/3-Taco Pie, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie
Monday 9/6-LABOR DAY
Tuesday 9/7-Chicken/Sausage Gumbo, Chicken Tender Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie
Wednesday 9/8-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Seasoned Green Beans, Tossed Salad/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Jello
Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 9/1
Thurs. 9/2-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 9/3-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY
Tues. 9/7-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 9/8-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 9/1
Thurs. 9/2- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Chef Salad, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 9/3- Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY
Tues. 9/7- Pepperoni Pizza, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 9/8-Corn Dog Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast Menu 9/1
Thurs. 9/2- Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk
Fri. 9/3- Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk
Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY
Tues. 9/7- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Wed. 9/8-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk
Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 9/1
Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY
Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 9/1
Thur. 9/2- Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Fri. 9/3- Grits, Eggs, & Toast, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Mon. 9/6- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Tues. 9/7- Pancake on a Stick, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Wed. 9/8-French Toast Sticks, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 9/1
Thursday 9/2-Baked Chicken, Chef Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Whole Kernel Corn, Texas Toast, Apple Sauce, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk
Friday 9/3-Loaded Baked Potato, Chili Con Carne, Kidney Beans, Glazed Carrots, Saltine Crackers, Fresh Green Apples, Milk, Condiments
Monday 9/6-LABOR DAY
Tuesday 9/7-Spicy Chicken Sandwich w/Trimmings, Hotdogs, Tots, Celery Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments
Wednesday 9/8-Italian Casserole, Chicken Fajita Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Baked Sweet Potato, Texas Toast, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk