Union Public School Breakfast Menu 9/1

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 9/2- Pancake on a Stick

Friday 9/3- Sausage Biscuit

Monday 9/6-LABOR DAY

Tuesday 9/7-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 9/8-Pancakes w/Sausage

Union Public School Lunch Menu 9/1

Thursday 9/2-Southwest Dip/Chips, Grilled Chicken Salad, Tater Tots, Lima Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Friday 9/3-Taco Pie, Chef Salad, Sweet Potato Fries, Tex Mex Beans, Assorted Fruit, Cookie

Monday 9/6-LABOR DAY

Tuesday 9/7-Chicken/Sausage Gumbo, Chicken Tender Salad, Whole Kernel Corn, Seasoned Cabbage, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie

Wednesday 9/8-Spaghetti/Meat Sauce, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Seasoned Green Beans, Tossed Salad/Ranch, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Jello

Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu 9/1

Thurs. 9/2-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/3-Waffles in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY

Tues. 9/7-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/8-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu 9/1

Thurs. 9/2- Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Chef Salad, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/3- Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY

Tues. 9/7- Pepperoni Pizza, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/8-Corn Dog Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast Menu 9/1

Thurs. 9/2- Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/3- Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY

Tues. 9/7- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/8-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu 9/1

Thurs. 9/2-Chicken Tenders, Mashed Potatoes, Chef Salad, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/3- Grilled Chicken Sandwich, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Mixed Vegetables, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/6-LABOR DAY

Tues. 9/7-Pepperoni Pizza, Chef Salad, Crinkle Cut Fries, Whole Kernel Corn, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/8-Corn Dog Nuggets, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Green Peas, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu 9/1

Thur. 9/2- Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Fri. 9/3- Grits, Eggs, & Toast, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Mon. 9/6- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 9/7- Pancake on a Stick, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 9/8-French Toast Sticks, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu 9/1

Thursday 9/2-Baked Chicken, Chef Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Whole Kernel Corn, Texas Toast, Apple Sauce, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Friday 9/3-Loaded Baked Potato, Chili Con Carne, Kidney Beans, Glazed Carrots, Saltine Crackers, Fresh Green Apples, Milk, Condiments

Monday 9/6-LABOR DAY

Tuesday 9/7-Spicy Chicken Sandwich w/Trimmings, Hotdogs, Tots, Celery Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wednesday 9/8-Italian Casserole, Chicken Fajita Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Baked Sweet Potato, Texas Toast, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk