Newton County Elementary Campus Breakfast Menu

Thurs. 9/16- Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/17-Breakfast Sausage Pizza, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/20-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/21-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/22-Mini Pancakes in a Bag, Sausage Patty, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Elementary Campus Lunch Menu

Thurs. 9/16-Chicken Tenders, Chef Salad, Mashed Potatoes, Whole Wheat Roll, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit Juices, Fresh Fruit Cup, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/17-Mexican Pizza, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Crinkle Cut Fries, Chocolate Chip Cookie, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/20-Chicken Spaghetti, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Black-Eyed Peas, Whole Wheat Garlic Toast, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/21-Beef Taco with Soft Tortilla, Chef Salad, Ranch Dressing, Cheesy Broccoli, Baby Carrots with Dressing, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/22-Hamburger Steak with Gravy, Fruit and Yogurt Plate, Macaroni and Cheese, Seasoned Lima Beans, Yeast Roll, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Breakfast

Thurs. 9/16-Sausage and Biscuit, Fresh Fruit Bowl, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, and a Variety of Milk

Fri. 9/17-Chicken Patty and Biscuit, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Bowl, and a Variety of Milk

Mon. 9/20-French Toast Sticks, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Bacon Strips, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Tues. 9/21-Whole Grain Biscuit, Bacon Strips, Cheese Omelet, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Wed. 9/22-Sausage and Pancake on a Stick, Choice of Strawberry or Blueberry Yogurt, Fresh Fruit Cup, Assorted Fruit Juices, and a Variety of Milk

Newton County Middle/High School Campus Lunch Menu

Union Public School Breakfast Menu

*Available daily at Breakfast (9-12 Grades only): Variety of Cereals, Assorted Fresh Fruit, Juice, Milk

Thursday 9/16- Bagel/Cream Cheese

Friday 9/17- Sausage Biscuit

Monday 9/20-Pancake on a Stick

Tuesday 9/21-Cheese Omelet Biscuit

Wednesday 9/22-French Toast Sticks

Union Public School Lunch Menu

Thursday 9/16-Oven Fried Drumsticks, Grilled Chicken Salad, Au Gratin Potatoes, Pinto Beans, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Cookie

Friday 9/17-Chicken & Waffles/Syrup, Chef Salad, Seasoned Cabbage, Potato Wedges, Assorted Fruit, Cornbread, Cookie

Monday 9/20-Chicken Parmesan, Chicken Ranch Salad, French Fries, Black Eyed Peas, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Bread, Cookie

Tuesday 9/21-Doritos Walking Tacos, Chicken Tender Salad, Tex Mex Beans, Fiesta Rice, Assorted Fruit, Roll, Jello

Wednesday 9/22-Italian Rotini Casserole, Tuna Salad/Crackers, Yam Patties, Green Beans, Assorted Fruit, Garlic Toast, Cookie

Newton Municipal Schools Breakfast Menu

Thur. 9/16- Breakfast Pizza, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Fri. 9/17- Grits, Eggs, & Toast, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Mon. 9/20- Sausage Biscuit, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tues. 9/21- Pancake on a Stick, Muffin & Yogurt, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Wed. 9/22-French Toast Sticks, Cereal & Pop-Tart, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Newton Municipal Schools Lunch Menu

Thursday 9/16-Loaded Baked Potato, Chili Con Carne, Kidney Beans, Glazed Carrots, Saltine Crackers, Fresh Banana, Milk, Condiments

Friday 9/17-Cheeseburger w/Trimmings, Chicken Salad on Croissant, French Fries, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit/Juice, Milk, Condiments

Monday 9/20-Stuffed Crust Pizza, Grilled Chicken Wrap, French Fries, Carrot Sticks w/Dip, Chilled Fruit Cup, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk, Condiments

Tuesday 9/21-John Wayne Casserole, Chicken Fajita Salad, Glazed Carrots, Lima Beans, Yeast Roll, Tropical Fruit, Chilled Fruit Juice, Milk

Wednesday 9/22-Red Beans and Rice w/Sausage, Chicken Salad, Seasoned Green Beans, Potato Salad, Crackers, Sliced Peaches, Milk