Firefighter Zachary K. Joyner of the Newton Fire Department has graduated Class 193 from the National Fire Protection Association (NFPA) 1001 Firefighter I-II course held at the Mississippi State Fire Academy in Jackson. Joyner was a class lieutenant in the firefighter class 193 and was among the 24 members who have graduated the course. Graduation was on the Jackson campus on Thursday, October 14. The ceremony was open to the public. Joyner delivered the invocation during the ceremony. This intense seven-week course includes online, classroom, and hands-on instruction in the areas of fire behavior, fire suppression, rescue, incident command, hazardous materials and other fire related topics. This course meets and exceeds the National Fire Protection Association for Firefighter Qualifications and the uniform minimum training standards stated in the Mississippi Code section 45-11-7. The Mississippi State Fire Academy is a division of the Mississippi Insurance Department. State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney and Academy Executive Director Terry Wages believe these firefighters will be an asset to the fire departments they represent. “We are excited for them to go and serve their community,” Wages said.