The Newton County Soil and Water Conservation District will present its 2021 Wildlife Seminar on October 26, 2021, at the American Legion Hut, Highway 15 South, Decatur, Mississippi. There will be a meal offered at 6 P.M., followed by the program, with the subject being Wildlife Land Management. Fish plates will be $8, with children five and under eating free. All proceeds will support school programs, teacher workshops, youth camp, field days, and poster/essay contests. The event is free. There will be a dessert contest, 60 door prizes, with 30 sponsors, and raffles of three items, a Yeti Roadie 24 Can Cooler, Sig Sayer P365-9MM Pistol, and a Boss Buck 200# Feeder Combo. Sam E. Soil will be there. Photos can be taken and coloring books will be available. The Soil Tunnel will also be available to view different types of soil. Caps and shirts will be for sale. This event is sponsored by the spouses of the five county commissioners of the Soil and Water Conservation District, which works in partnership with the Natural Resources Conservation Service. They are housed in the same office building in Decatur. Many thanks to Emilie Smith and Shelia Stamper, NCSW employees, who planned and organized this seminar. For more information, call 601-635-2327.