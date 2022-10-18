This Week

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration at the Newton Depot

The Salvation Army will be at the Newton Depot on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. so you can register your child for the Angel Tree Program. The Newton Depot is located at 128 South Main Street in Newton. For more information, please contact The Salvation Army at 601-483-6156.

“Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive” Halloween Treat Street

Boo! You are invited to Halloween Drive-Thru Treat Street on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m. This is a free Treat Street taking place at 298 Northside Drive in Newton.

Christmas Craft Fair at The Historic McElroy-Hoye House

A Christmas Craft Fair will take place at The Historic McElroy-Hoye House on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 601-934-6774. The McElroy-Hoye House is located at 400 E. Church Street in Newton.

Upcoming

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Wildlife Expo

The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District invites you to their Wildlife Expo on October 27 at the American Legion Hut. The program will be Wild Hog Management & Trapping. This is a free event. A meal of BBQ Pork, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Roll, Dessert and drink will be offered for $10. The Meal will begin at 6 p.m., while the Program will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be door prizes, a Silent Auction and a Gun Raffle. The American Legion Hut is located on Highway 15 South in Decatur.

Newton County Retired Educators Meeting

The Newton County Retired Educators will meet on Thursday, Oct. 27 at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church. The guest speaker will be from PERS. All retired educators and support personnel are invited to attend.

All Aboard the Spooky Express at the Historic Newton Depot

Come out and Trick or Treat at the Newton Depot on Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m., and enjoy lots of Halloween fun with us. Free for ages 12 and under. The Newton Depot is located at 128 South Main Street in Newton.

Halloween Treats at McElroy-Hoye House

Stop by the McElroy-Hoye House for Yummy Treats on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m. The McElroy-Hoye House is located at 400 East Church Street in Newton.

2nd Annual Bank Street Treats

Come out and enjoy the 2nd Annual Bank Street Treats in Union on Saturday, Oct. 29. The “Union Fall Classic” Disc Golf Tournament tees off at 9 a.m. The Corn Hole Tournament begins at 10 a.m. at the City Park Pavilion. From 5-7 p.m., our “Howl-O-Ween” Dog Costume Contest takes place. Look for Bank Street Treats #selfiestops at participating businesses all day. There will also be Food Trucks, twilight shopping hours. and a 50/50 Raffle, with the drawing at 7:15 p.m.

Decatur Treat Street 2022

Decatur Treat Street will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. on the ECCC Campus.

The Newton Theatre Company Presents A Christmas Carol: The Musical

The Newton Theatre Company will present A Christmas Carol: The Musical on Nov. 12 & 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 & 20 at 2 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Newton. Adult tickets are $15 and Children (ages 12 and under) are $10. These may be purchased at www.ntcroxy.com, Dezignz by Nikki, BankFirst in Newton or The Farmhouse Grind in Decatur. Tickets can also be reserved at the door by calling 601-621-0033. Come kick off your family’s Christmas season with this classic tale!

Operation Christmas Child Drop Off Sight Announced for Newton County

Samaritan’s Purse has announced that the drop off location in Newton County for Operation Christmas Child will be at Clarke Venable Memorial Baptist Church, located at 362 W. Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327-9803. The dates and times available for drop off are the following:

Monday, Nov. 14: 9 a.m-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18: 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20: 2-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21: 8-10 a.m.

