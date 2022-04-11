This Week

Get Your Brunswick Stew at the American Legion Hut in Decatur

Brunswick Stew will be sold at the American Legion Hut in Decatur on Saturday, Nov. 5, from 11 a.m.-2 p.m.

Busy Hands Quilting Guild to Meet on Nov. 8

The Busy Hands Quilting Guild welcomes everyone that loves the craft of piecing and quilting quilts to attend our meeting on November 8. Join us in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church starting at 9:30 a.m.

Upcoming

Military Appreciation Breakfast at East Central Community College

East Central Community College will honor current and retired military veterans at its Military Appreciation Breakfast on Thursday, Nov. 10, on the Decatur campus. Adjutant General of Mississippi Maj. Gen. Janson D. Boyles will be the keynote speaker.

The annual event begins with a complimentary breakfast at 7 a.m. in the Gold Room of Mabry Cafeteria. All community veterans and military personnel are invited to attend.

In addition to Boyles’ address, members of the college’s vocal music ensemble, Voce’, will sing the National Anthem. The presentation of colors will be by the Newton High School JROTC.

For more information on the ECCC Military Appreciation Breakfast, contact Dr. Marie Roberts, executive director for enrollment management, at 601-635-6375 or mroberts@eccc.edu.

Christmas Auction at the American Legion Hut in Decatur

The American Legion Hut in Decatur will have a Christmas Auction on Saturday, Nov. 12, from 6-9 p.m. There will be toys, tools, Christmas decorations, and much more available.

The Newton Theatre Company Presents A Christmas Carol: The Musical

The Newton Theatre Company will present A Christmas Carol: The Musical on Nov. 12 & 19 at 7 p.m. and Nov. 13 & 20 at 2 p.m. at the Roxy Theatre in downtown Newton. Adult tickets are $15 and Children (ages 12 and under) are $10. These may be purchased at www.ntcroxy.com, Dezignz by Nikki, BankFirst in Newton or The Farmhouse Grind in Decatur. Tickets can also be reserved at the door by calling 601-621-0033. Come kick off your family’s Christmas season with this classic tale!

Turkey Trot/Walkathon at Newton County Elementary

The Newton County Career and Technical Center Ed Rising presents a Turkey Trot/Walkathon on Friday, Nov. 18, at Newton County Elementary School to benefit St. Jude Children’s Hospital. For more information, contact Advisor Chafony Poole at 601-635-4138.

Operation Christmas Child Drop Off sites Announced for Newton County

Samaritan’s Purse has announced that the drop off location in Newton County for Operation Christmas Child will be at Clarke Venable Memorial Baptist Church, located at 362 W. Broad Street, Decatur, MS 39327-9803. The dates and times available for drop off are the following:

Monday, Nov. 14: 9 a.m-1 p.m.

Tuesday, Nov. 15: 3-6 p.m.

Wednesday, Nov. 16: 9-11 a.m.

Thursday, Nov. 17: 3-6 p.m.

Friday, Nov. 18: 9-11 a.m.

Saturday, Nov. 19: 10 a.m.-12 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 20: 2-4 p.m.

Monday, Nov. 21: 8-10 a.m.

Black Friday Shopping in Sebastopol

Get your Christmas shopping started right here at your hometown retailers on Black Friday, Nov. 29, in Sebastopol!

Small Business Saturday in Sebastopol

Support your local small businesses on November 26 in Sebastopol

Submit your events for the calendar

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.