Upcoming

Busy Hands Quilt Guild February Meeting

Busy Hands Quilt Guild members and friends will meet March 10, from 9:30am to 2:30pm, in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur’s United Methodist Church. Participants come from Newton, Lauderdale, Neshoba, Jasper and Scott counties. If you’re interested in quilts and quilting, join us on the second Tuesday of each month throughout the year. Bring a quilted item for show and tell. For more information, contact Dolores Townsend at 601-513-7579.

2026-27 Newton County Schools PreK Registration

Registration for the 2026-27 Newton County Schools PreK Program is now open. Packets may be picked up at the Newton County District Office located at 15935 Highway 15, Decatur. Completed packets will begin to be accepted on Monday, March 2nd, 2026.

Newton County Shooting Sports Registration Open

Now is the time to register for Shooting Sports in 2026. This will include .22 rifle/pistol, air rifle/pistol, Archery and Shotgun, Sling Shot categories. Registration forms can be picked up at the Newton County Extension Office. For more information, please call 601-635-7011.

Legos on the Farm

The Newton County Extension Office will host a Legos Interest Meeting on Thursday, March 12, at 4 p.m. If your kids aged 5-9 are interested in Legos, then this is the meeting for you!! Please register by calling the Newton County Extension Office at 601-635-7011. This meeting is to accept enrollment for the Lego Program! Special accommodations are available upon request for persons with disabilities or special needs.

Union Chamber Annual Banquet

The Union Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the reinstatement of our Annual Banquet, scheduled for Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Union Family Life Center. Themed “Stars and Stripes & Friday Night Lights”, the Chamber invites you to a special evening of great food, patriotic pride, and celebration as we honor the people who make Union strong. Keynote Speaker will be Senator Tyler McCaughn. We will also honor our Citizen of the Year (Coach Jordan Wren), Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Dr. James Bennett), and Veteran of the Year (Mr. Dean Russell). There will also be door prizes. Physical tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Josh Sanders State Farm, Ogletree’s Ace Hardware, and Robinson Family Dental. Tickets can be purchased online for $31.50 by visiting the Union MS Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

2026 Loose Caboose Festival

Save the date! The 23rd annual Loose Caboose Festival in Newton is set for Saturday, April 11.

2026 Warrior Golf Classic

Registration is now open for the 2026 Warrior Golf Classic, held at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw and sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association. The four-person scramble raises money for student scholarships. Registration deadline is April 15. Online registration is available at www.eccc.edu/warrior-golf-classic. Registration fee is $175 per person/$800 Gold Sponsor includes 4 players and hole sponsorship. Non-playing sponsorships are available, as well. For more information, contact Maria McLeod at 601-635-6303 or mmcleod@eccc.edu.