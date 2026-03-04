This Week

Legos on the Farm

The Newton County Extension Office will host a Legos Interest Meeting on Thursday, March 12, at 4 p.m. If your kids aged 5-9 are interested in Legos, then this is the meeting for you!! Please register by calling the Newton County Extension Office at 601-635-7011. This meeting is to accept enrollment for the Lego Program! Special accommodations are available upon request for persons with disabilities or special needs.

Upcoming

Union Chamber Annual Banquet

The Union Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the reinstatement of our Annual Banquet, scheduled for Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Union Family Life Center. Themed “Stars and Stripes & Friday Night Lights”, the Chamber invites you to a special evening of great food, patriotic pride, and celebration as we honor the people who make Union strong. Keynote Speaker will be Senator Tyler McCaughn. We will also honor our Citizen of the Year (Coach Jordan Wren), Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Dr. James Bennett), and Veteran of the Year (Mr. Dean Russell). There will also be door prizes. Physical tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Josh Sanders State Farm, Ogletree’s Ace Hardware, and Robinson Family Dental. Tickets can be purchased online for $31.50 by visiting the Union MS Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

NTC Youth Musical Production “We Will Rock You”

Tickets are now on sale for the Newton Theatre Company’s Youth Musical production of “We Will Rock You”. Showtimes for the three performances are March 20 and 21 (Friday and Saturday) at 7 p.m., and March 22 (Sunday) at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, and children’s tickets (12 & under) are $10. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.ntcroxy.com or call 601-621-0033..

2026 Loose Caboose Festival

Save the date! The 23rd annual Loose Caboose Festival in Newton is set for Saturday, April 11.

2026 Loose Caboose Motorcycle Show

The Biewer Sawmills Loose Caboose Motorcycle Show is scheduled for Saturday, April 11. There are three entry classes: Custom, Cruiser, Vintage, Bagger, and Sports. Entry fee is $20. Trophies will be awarded in all classes, plus Best of Show. Door prizes will be given throughout the day and there will be a Parade of Bikes. For more info, call 601-683-2201.

2026 Loose Caboose 5K Run

The BankPlus 5K Run is scheduled to begin at 8:30 a.m. on April 11. Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. Registration is now open at time2run.net. First 30 pre-registered participants will get a t-shirt.

2026 Loose Caboose MS Delta Shows Carnival

The MS Delta Shows Carnival will open Friday night, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 in Downtown Newton.

2026 Loose Caboose Car Show

The BankFirst Car Show will take place on Saturday, April 11, beginning with registration at 8 a.m. in the Bankfirst parking lot, located at 114 East Church Street in Downtown Newton. The show is open to cars, trucks, racing vehicles, and classic cars. Best in Show will be awarded, and there will be door prizes all day. For more info, contact Ashley Massey at 601-683-2201.

2026 Warrior Golf Classic

Registration is now open for the 2026 Warrior Golf Classic, held at Dancing Rabbit Golf Club in Choctaw and sponsored by the ECCC Alumni Association. The four-person scramble raises money for student scholarships. Registration deadline is April 15. Online registration is available at www.eccc.edu/warrior-golf-classic. Registration fee is $175 per person/$800 Gold Sponsor includes 4 players and hole sponsorship. Non-playing sponsorships are available, as well. For more information, contact Maria McLeod at 601-635-6303 or mmcleod@eccc.edu.