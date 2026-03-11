This Week

Union Chamber Annual Banquet

The Union Chamber of Commerce is excited to announce the reinstatement of our Annual Banquet, scheduled for Friday, March 20, at 7 p.m. at the First Baptist Church Union Family Life Center. Themed “Stars and Stripes & Friday Night Lights”, the Chamber invites you to a special evening of great food, patriotic pride, and celebration as we honor the people who make Union strong. Keynote Speaker will be Senator Tyler McCaughn. We will also honor our Citizen of the Year (Coach Jordan Wren), Lifetime Achievement Award winner (Dr. James Bennett), and Veteran of the Year (Mr. Dean Russell). There will also be door prizes. Physical tickets are $30 and can be purchased at Josh Sanders State Farm, Ogletree’s Ace Hardware, and Robinson Family Dental. Tickets can be purchased online for $31.50 by visiting the Union MS Chamber of Commerce Facebook page.

NTC Youth Musical Production “We Will Rock You”

Tickets are now on sale for the Newton Theatre Company’s Youth Musical production of “We Will Rock You”. Showtimes for the three performances are March 20 and 21 (Friday and Saturday) at 7 p.m., and March 22 (Sunday) at 2 p.m. Ticket prices are $15 for adults, and children’s tickets (12 & under) are $10. To purchase tickets or for more information, visit www.ntcroxy.com or call 601-621-0033.

Upcoming

Newton County 4-H Shooting Sports Competition

Newton County 4-H will host a Multi-County Invitational Shooting Sports Competition at the Newton County Showbarn (615 Coliseum Drive in Newton) on March 28, beginning at 8 a.m. This will include Air Rifle/Pistol, .22 Rifle/Pistol, Shotgun, Compound/Bare/Recurve Bow Archery, and Muzzleloader Disciplines. All instructors are 4-H Certified. For more info, contact the Newton County 4-H Extension Agent, Shani Brackeen, at 601-635-7011.

2026 ECCC Business, Education and Healthcare Expo

The 2026 East Central Community College Business, Education and Healthcare Expo will be held on March 25, from 9:30-11 a.m. at Brackeen-Wood Gymnasium and is open to students and the public.

Newton County Cattlemen’s Meeting

Please join us for the Cattlemen’s Association Meeting on Thursday, March 26, at 6:30 p.m. at the Coastal Plains Experiment Station (51 Coastal Plains Road in Newton). The coast of the meal is $10 for current members. RSVP by March 23 by calling 601-635-7011 or 662-769-1004.

Newton County Foresters Meeting

Please come join us for the Forester’s Meeting on Thursday, March 31, at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Coastal Plains Experiment Station (51 Coastal Plains Road in Newton). The cost is $15 for an individual or $20 per family. Please RSVP by March 26 by calling 601-635-7011 or 662-769-1004.

2026 Loose Caboose Festival

Save the date! The 23rd annual Loose Caboose Festival in Newton is set for Saturday, April 11.

2026 Loose Caboose BankPlus 5K Run

The Bankplus 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. that morning. Runners can also register online at time2run.net. T-shrts will be provided to the first 30 pre-registered participants. For more information, contact Ashley Massey at 601-683-2201.

2026 Loose Caboose BankFirst Car Show

Registration for the 2026 edition of the BankFirst Car Show begins at 8 a.m. on the morning of April11, in the BankFirst parking lot located at 114 East Church Street in Newton. It’s open to cars, trucks, racing vehicles, and classic cars. There is a $25 entry fee. Best in Show will be awarded, and there will be door prizes given all day.

2026 Loose Caboose MS Delta Shows Carnival

The MS Delta Shows Carnival will open Friday night, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 in Downtown Newton.

2026 Loose Caboose Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show

The Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show at the Loose Caboose Festival is open to an assortment of entry classes: custom, cruiser, vintage, bagger, and sports. Entry fee is $20. Trophies will be awarded to all classes, plus Best of Show. There will also be door prizes all day long, and a Parade of Bikes. For more info, call 601-683-2201.