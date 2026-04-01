This Week

Reception Honoring Mrs. Dottie Armstrong

The Newton Art Council invites you to a reception honoring Mrs. Dottie Armstrong, who recently was awarded the 2026 Governor’s Art Award for her Excellence in Art Education. The reception will take place on Saturday, April 11, from 1-2 p.m. at the Historic McElroy-Hoye House, located at 400 East Church Street in Newton.

NCHGS April Meeting

The Newton County Historical and Genealogical Society will meet on Saturday, April 11, beginning at 10:00 a.m. at the Mississippi Department of Human Services Building located in Decatur, on Highway 15 South, across from the old Dollar General Store. Greg Boggan will present this month's program on the topic "Unincorporated Town of Paulding, MS.” Refreshments will be provided, so make plans to stay after the program and enjoy the food and fellowship.

2026 Loose Caboose Festival

Save the date! The 23rd annual Loose Caboose Festival in Newton is set for Saturday, April 11.

2026 Loose Caboose BankPlus 5K Run

The Bankplus 5K will begin at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, April 11. Registration will be from 7-8 a.m. that morning. Runners can also register online at time2run.net. T-shrts will be provided to the first 30 pre-registered participants. For more information, contact Ashley Massey at 601-683-2201.

2026 Loose Caboose BankFirst Car Show

Registration for the 2026 edition of the BankFirst Car Show begins at 8 a.m. on the morning of April11, in the BankFirst parking lot located at 114 East Church Street in Newton. It’s open to cars, trucks, racing vehicles, and classic cars. There is a $25 entry fee. Best in Show will be awarded, and there will be door prizes given all day.

2026 Loose Caboose MS Delta Shows Carnival

The MS Delta Shows Carnival will open Friday night, April 10 and Saturday, April 11 in Downtown Newton.

2026 Loose Caboose Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show

The Biewer Sawmills Motorcycle Show at the Loose Caboose Festival is open to an assortment of entry classes: custom, cruiser, vintage, bagger, and sports. Entry fee is $20. Trophies will be awarded to all classes, plus Best of Show. There will also be door prizes all day long, and a Parade of Bikes. For more info, call 601-683-2201.

Busy Hands Quilt Guild Monthly Meeting

Busy Hands Quilt Guild will meet on Tuesday, April 14, in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur’s United Methodist Church. We’ll start with Sit n’ Sew at 9:30 a.m., a business meeting at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch. At 1 p.m., a quilty presentation will be made by a member. Guests are always welcomed and if you quilt, bring an item for Show n’ Tell; or, come and try your hand at beginning to learn a new skill.

Upcoming

Conceal Carry Class hosted by the Newton Police Department

The Newton Police Department will offer a Conceal Carry Class on Saturday, April 18, from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Those interested in registering for the class are asked to email Chief McKenzie Patrick at mckpatrick@cityofnewtonmspolice.com and provide a name and phone number. There are limited spots available.

NCA Booster Club Crawfish-Shrimp Boil Fundraiser

The Newton County Academy Booster Club will hold a Crawfish & Shrimp Boil Fundraiser on Saturday, April 18, from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. in the parking lot of Newton County Academy. They will be offering 2 lbs. of shrimp/2 potatoes/1 corn for $25 and 3 lbs. of crawfish/2 potatoes/1 corn for $25. Preorder by contacting Kenny Bergeron at 337-501-8951, Adam Godwin at 601-479-1346, Tracy Rule at 601-917-0116, Yvette Munn at 601-490-0619, or the school at 601-635-2756.

Newton County MSU Alumni Chapter Animal Supplies Drive

The Newton County Chapter of the Mississippi State University Alumni Association is conducting an Animal Supplies Drive for the Jackie Therrien Rescue (JTR). The chapter is asking for donations of Gift Certificates to Veterinary Offices, Pet Supplies Stores, or Stores that carry Pet Supplies; Pet Food for dogs or cats; and Pet Supplies such as bedding, toys, snacks, and other items. Donation can be dropped off at the Newton Chamber of Commerce, located at 128 South Main Street in Newton, Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m. For more information on the Jackie Therrien Rescue, please call 601-683-2201.