﻿This Week

Newton County Retired Educators Meeting

The Newton County Retired Educators will meet on Thursday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church. The speakers will be the superintendents of Newton County, Newton Municipal, and Union Schools. All retired educators and educational support personnel are invited to attend.

Sistrunk and Killen Reunion

The Sistrunk & Killen Family Reunion will be Sunday, Sept. 25, beginning at 10 a.m. at the Sebastopol Pavilion. Family members are encouraged to bring old photos for viewing.

Upcoming

Mums for Sale by Newton County Career and Technical Center Students

The Newton County Career and Technical Center Early Childhood Students are selling Mums. If you are interested in making a purchase, please call the Center at 601-635-4138 by October 5.

Union Public Library Hosts Fall Arts and Crafts Event for Kids and Foster Parent Recruitment Info

You’re invited to a Fall Arts and Crafts Event for Kids and Foster Parent Recruitment Information at the Union Public Library on Oct. 6, beginning at 3:30 p.m. Snacks will be proved by the Union Public Library, located at 101 Peachtree Street in Union. For more info, call the Library at 601-774-5096.

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration at the Newton Depot

The Salvation Army will be at the Newton Depot on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. so you can register your child for the Angel Tree Program. The Newton Depot is located at 128 South Main Street in Newton. For more information, please contact The Salvation Army at 601-483-6156.

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Wildlife Expo

The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District invites you to their Wildlife Expo on October 27 at the American Legion Hut. The program will be Wild Hog Management & Trapping. This is a free event. A meal of BBQ Pork, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Roll, Dessert and drink will be offered for $10. The Meal will begin at 6 p.m., while the Program will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be door prizes, a Silent Auction and a Gun Raffle. The American Legion Hut is located on Highway 15 South in Decatur.

Registration Underway for ECCC’s Remaining Fall 2022 Academic Terms

Registration continues for the college’s Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus, Fall Intensive Term II Online, and Fall 4-Week Online classes.

Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The last day to register is Thursday, Oct. 6. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Fall Intensive Term II Online Classes begin on Monday, Oct. 17. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Classes in the Fall 4-Week Online Term begin on Monday Oct. 17. The last day to register is also Oct. 17. The last day of classes is Nov. 11.

There is also a three-week December Online Term, with classes beginning Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 30. Registration information for that term will be announced at a later date.

A full 2022-2023 Academic Calendar and Fall 2022 Course Schedule can be found online at www.eccc.edu.

To apply for admission, click on the Apply Now button on the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

Current ECCC students can register for these terms by logging into their myEC accounts.

Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.