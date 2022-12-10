This Week

Essential Oil Workshop at The Historic McElroy-Hoye House

An Essential Oil Information Workshop will take place at the Historic McElroy-Hoye House on Saturday, Oct. 15, beginning at 10 a.m. The McElroy-Hoye House is located at 400 E. Church Street in Newton.

2022 Breast Cancer Pink Walk at East Central Community College

The 2022 Breast Cancer Pink Walk will take place on Saturday, Oct. 15, at the East Central Community College Lake. Registration begins at 9 a.m. and the Walk begins at 10 a.m. For more information, please contact Tamera Patrick at 601-507-2019 or LeVar Robinson at 601-454-2128.

Upcoming

The Salvation Army Angel Tree Registration at the Newton Depot

The Salvation Army will be at the Newton Depot on Oct. 20 from 10 a.m.-12 p.m. so you can register your child for the Angel Tree Program. The Newton Depot is located at 128 South Main Street in Newton. For more information, please contact The Salvation Army at 601-483-6156.

“Sweet Surprise on Northside Drive” Halloween Treat Streat

Boo! You are invited to Halloween Drive-Thru Treat Street on Thursday, Oct. 20, from 5-7 p.m. This is a free Treat Street taking place at 298 Northside Drive in Newton.

Christmas Craft Fair at The Historic McElroy-Hoye House

A Christmas Craft Fair will take place at The Historic McElroy-Hoye House on Saturday, Oct. 22, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. and Sunday, Oct. 23, from 1-4 p.m. For more information, call 601-934-6774. The McElroy-Hoye House is located at 400 E. Church Street in Newton.

Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District Wildlife Expo

The Newton County Soil & Water Conservation District invites you to their Wildlife Expo on October 27 at the American Legion Hut. The program will be Wild Hog Management & Trapping. This is a free event. A meal of BBQ Pork, Baked Beans, Potato Salad, Roll, Dessert and drink will be offered for $10. The Meal will begin at 6 p.m., while the Program will begin at 7 p.m. There will also be door prizes, a Silent Auction and a Gun Raffle. The American Legion Hut is located on Highway 15 South in Decatur.

All Aboard the Spooky Express at the Historic Newton Depot

Come out and Trick or Treat at the Newton Depot on Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m., and enjoy lots of Halloween fun with us. Free for ages 12 and under. The Newton Depot is located at 128 South Main Street in Newton.

Halloween Treats at McElroy-Hoye House

Stop by the McElroy-Hoye House for Yummy Treats on Saturday, Oct. 29, from 3-5 p.m. The McElroy-Hoye House is located at 400 East Church Street in Newton.

Decatur Treat Street 2022

Decatur Treat Street will take place on Monday, Oct. 31, from 5-7 p.m. on the ECCC Campus.

Registration Underway for ECCC’s Remaining Fall 2022 Academic Terms

Registration continues for the college’s Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus, Fall Intensive Term II Online, and Fall 4-Week Online classes.

Fall Intensive Term II On-Campus Classes begin on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The last day to register is Thursday, Oct. 6. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Fall Intensive Term II Online Classes begin on Monday, Oct. 17. The last day to register is Tuesday, Oct. 18. Final exams are Dec. 5-8.

Classes in the Fall 4-Week Online Term begin on Monday Oct. 17. The last day to register is also Oct. 17. The last day of classes is Nov. 11.

There is also a three-week December Online Term, with classes beginning Dec. 12 and ending Dec. 30. Registration information for that term will be announced at a later date.

A full 2022-2023 Academic Calendar and Fall 2022 Course Schedule can be found online at www.eccc.edu.

To apply for admission, click on the Apply Now button on the top of the college’s website at www.eccc.edu.

Current ECCC students can register for these terms by logging into their myEC accounts.

Submit your events for the calendar

﻿Submit your community calendar and news items to appealproduction@gmail.com. Please send events at least two weeks ahead of time. Please include the date, time, location and a brief description of the event.