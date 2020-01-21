Community Calendar for January 22

This Week

Newton County Retired

Education Personnel Meeting

The Newton County Retired Education Personnel will meet on Thursday, January 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the ECCC Gold Room, ECCC Cafeteria. The program will be given by Katie Phillips, a physical therapy assistant. Any Newton County retired education personnel who are interested in joining this organization for 2020 is welcome to attend.

Newton Historical Cultural Commission Monthly Meeting

The Newton Historical Cultural Commission will hold the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 23 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hoye House. All members and other interested persons are urged to be present.

Junior Auxillary of Newton County Interest Tea

Please join the ladies of Junior Auxillary of Newton County for an interest tea on Sunday, January 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the historic McElroy-Hoye House in Newton. Please message any JA member for more details! We would love to see you there!

Upcoming

Friends of the

Kemper-Newton Regional

Library System Meeting

The Friends of the Library will meet to plan events for 2020 and conduct other business on Thursday, January 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Union Public Library (located at 101 Peachtree Street). All past, present and county (Newton and Kemper) residents who may be interested in becoming members are invited to attend. If you are unable to attend this meeting but would like to be a member, stop by your local branch, complete a registration form and make your payment. For questions about membership, email Brenda Smith at b748s16@gmail.com.

Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club Bunco Tournament

The Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club will have at Bunco Tournament on Monday, February 10 at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department. There is a $10 entrance fee and proceeds will go to benefit the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department and Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club projects. Light snacks will be served and Door Prizes will be given.

VFW Post 79

Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Union Public Library

Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.