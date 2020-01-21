Community Calendar for January 22

Community Calendar for January 22By FROM STAFF REPORTS,
This Week
Newton County Retired
Education Personnel Meeting
The Newton County Retired Education Personnel will meet on Thursday, January 22 at 1:30 p.m. at the ECCC Gold Room, ECCC Cafeteria. The program will be given by Katie Phillips, a physical therapy assistant. Any Newton County retired education personnel who are interested in joining this organization for 2020 is welcome to attend.
Newton Historical Cultural Commission Monthly Meeting
The Newton Historical Cultural Commission will hold the regular monthly meeting on Thursday, January 23 at 1:30 p.m. in the Hoye House. All members and other interested persons are urged to be present.
Junior Auxillary of Newton County Interest Tea
Please join the ladies of Junior Auxillary of Newton County for an interest tea on Sunday, January 26 from 2-4 p.m. at the historic McElroy-Hoye House in Newton. Please message any JA member for more details! We would love to see you there!
Upcoming
Friends of the
Kemper-Newton Regional
Library System Meeting
The Friends of the Library will meet to plan events for 2020 and conduct other business on Thursday, January 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Union Public Library (located at 101 Peachtree Street). All past, present and county (Newton and Kemper) residents who may be interested in becoming members are invited to attend. If you are unable to attend this meeting but would like to be a member, stop by your local branch, complete a registration form and make your payment. For questions about membership, email Brenda Smith at b748s16@gmail.com.
Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club Bunco Tournament
The Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club will have at Bunco Tournament on Monday, February 10 at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department. There is a $10 entrance fee and proceeds will go to benefit the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department and Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club projects. Light snacks will be served and Door Prizes will be given.
VFW Post 79
Saturday Night Dance
The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.
Union Public Library
Children’s Story Time
The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.