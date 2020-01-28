Community Calendar for January 29

This Week

Friends of the Kemper-Newton Regional Library System Meeting

The Friends of the Library will meet to plan events for 2020 and conduct other business on Thursday, January 30 at 5:30 p.m. at the Union Public Library (located at 101 Peachtree Street). All past, present and county (Newton and Kemper) residents who may be interested in becoming members are invited to attend. If you are unable to attend this meeting but would like to be a member, stop by your local branch, complete a registration form and make your payment. For questions about membership, email Brenda Smith at b748s16@gmail.com.

Upcoming

Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club Bunco Tournament

The Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club will have at Bunco Tournament on Monday, February 10 at 6 p.m. at the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department. There is a $10 entrance fee and proceeds will go to benefit the Decatur Volunteer Fire Department and Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club projects. Light snacks will be served and Door Prizes will be given.

Union Summer League Registration Underway

Registration for the Union Summer Recreation is underway. Parents can register at the Union City Hall at 404 Bank Street until February 21. The cost is $45 for ages 4-12 (does not include uniforms). For more information call 601-774-9422.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Libray located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

VFW Post 79 Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By The Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.