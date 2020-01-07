Community Calendar for January 8

This Week

Newton County Historical and Genealogical Society Meeting

The Newton County Historical and Genalogical Society will meet on January 11 at 10 a.m. at the Newton County Resources Building on Highway 15 South (across the highway from Dollar General). The January speaker will be Rev. Glen D. Shows from Madison. Rev. Shows is a graduate of Clarke College and is retired from the MS Baptist Convention Board. He will be speaking on “The Battle of the Cotton Bales.” This battle took place in Red Lick, near Port Gibson. Refreshments will be served beginning at 9:30 a.m.

Busy Hands Quilting

Guild Meeting

Busy Hands Quilting Guild will meet on Tuesday, January 14 at 9:30 a.m. in the Fellowship Hall of Decatur United Methodist Church. This will start a new year and dues for the year are due. Mary Ezelle will be in charge of the program. Each member will be responsible for their lunch. Invite a new member.

Upcoming

Friends For Unity Celebrates Dr. M.L. King Holiday

Friends for Unity will celebrate Dr. M.L. King Day on January 20. A parade will take place at 2:30 p.m., with the parade lineup beginning at 1:30 p.m. at Newton High School. A program will follow immediately after the parade. The keynote speaker for the program will be Honorable Judge Winston L. Kidd of Jackson, formerly of Decatur. The public is invited.

Lawrence Community Club Sharing Library

The Lawrence Community Club has established a Sharing Libray located beside the Lawrence School sign on the left side of the driveway to the club. Members invite the whole community to “take a book” to read. If you would like to donate books to the library, books should be in good condition and most any subject is accepted. Please, no offensive books. There are children’s, young adult, fiction and nonfiction books available.

VFW Post 79 Saturday Night Dance

The VFW Post 79 hosts a dance every Saturday night, from 8 p.m.-until. VFW Post 79 is located at 5614 Old Highway 80 West in Meridian.

Book Sale Sponsored By

The Friends of The

Kemper-Newton Libraries

A book sale, sponsored by the Friends of The Kemper-Newton Libraries, will take take place at the Union Public Library Tuesday-Thursday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. and on Saturday, 8:30 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Union Public Library

Children’s Story Time

The Union Public Library will host a Children’s Story Time each Friday at 3 p.m. All children are invited to attend.