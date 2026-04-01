Not much information exists yet on National Native Plant Month because it is a brand-new designation. The first Senate Resolution was in 2021 to make April National Native Plant Month and recognize “the benefits of native plants to the environment and economy of the United States.” This year, Senator Cindy Hyde-Smith (R-MS) has once again agreed to be the lead sponsor of the Senate Resolution with Senator Mazie Hirono (D-HI) once again the bipartisan co-sponsor.

The resolution states native plants are indigenous species that have evolved and occur naturally in a particular region, ecosystem, and habitat.

There are more than 17,000 native plant species in the United States, which include trees, shrubs, vines, grasses, and wildflowers. More than 200 of the native plant species in the United States are estimated to have been lost since the early 19th century. Habitat loss and degradation, extreme weather events, and invasive species have contributed to the decline of native plants in the United States.

Mississippi has over 2,700 native plants, such as the native honeysuckles vines and black cherry trees. Native plants play a huge role in improving soil quality and wildlife and enhancing water quality. Because native plants have adapted to Mississippi’s climate, soil, and wildlife, they are essential for maintaining ecological balance. Native plants help prevent flooding, drought, and erosion and can help restore damaged ecosystems.

Native plants provide shelter as well as nectar, pollen, and seeds that serve as food for native butterflies, insects, birds, and other wildlife in ways that non-native plants cannot. Many of these insects also pollinate food crops. Mammals, birds, and other animals benefit directly from native plants as well as from the insects that also feed on them.

Native plants are essential components of resilient ecosystems and our natural heritage.

Native plants require less watering and need no chemical fertilizers, pesticides, or herbicides to thrive. Since they are low maintenance plants, they will never need to be covered or brought inside for the winter and will come back every year. Native plants also preserve the natural history of the flora and fauna of Mississippi.

Native wildflowers provide an important source of nectar for bees, butterflies, and other pollinators.

To learn about native plants for your area, visit with local native plant societies, arboretums, botanical gardens, local nurseries, or greenhouses. They can suggest what is native to your area.

James L. Cummins is executive director of Wildlife Mississippi, a nonprofit conservation organization founded to conserve, restore, and enhance fish, wildlife, and plant resources throughout Mississippi. Their web site is www.wildlifemiss.org.