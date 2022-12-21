Sophomore Kyra Bigby (center) has been selected to represent Newton County High School at the Hugh O’Brian Youth Leadership (HOBY) Conference this summer from left: NCHS Counselor Jessica Thomas, First Alternate Emily Terrell, HOBY Ambassador Kyra Bigby, Decatur Woman’s Progressive Club Representative/HOBY Area Coordinator Pam Keith, and NCHS Principal Cody Killen.

Newton County High School Senior McKinley Gregory and NCHS Junior Hannah Dailey portray Alice Smith and Partridge respectively in “The Twelve Daze of Christmas.” The Newton County High School Theater Class under the direction of Jim Savell presented two standing room only performances.

These Egg Drop Engineering Teams from the Newton County Elementary Talented and Gifted classes participated in the ECTAG Egg Drop Engineering Competition this fall. Those participants included, from left, (front row) Eliza Amis, Brooklyn Griffin, and Breeze Nichols, representatives of the second grade team who took third place in their division; (middle row) Shelton Gates, Mabry Russell, Allika Payne, Anna Scott Warren, Ansley May, Erin Lay, and Sara Brooklyn Gentry; (back row) Leah Farmer, Addison Massey, Ella Gibbon, Emma Scott, Carly Kyzar, and Kyler Embrey. Melisa Hill and Chris Whittle are the NCES TAG Teachers.

Newton County High School Choral Director Chandler Smith continues the tradition of inviting alumni to join in singing the closing number, “Somewhere in My Memory.” Mr. Smith shared his pilgrimage of singing the selection as a student, returning to sing it as an alumnus, and now, experiencing the privilege of conducting it.

The Newton County Class of 2032 performs “Frosty the Snowman” in this season’s Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree under the direction of Newton County Elementary School Performing Arts Instructor Ashley May.

Students in the Agriculture and Power Machinery program at Newton County Career and Technical Center prepare to display yard art on front campus from left: Cooper Johnson, Logan Usry, Cooper Lewis, Cody Buffington, Eli Frink, and Zane Tadlock.

These female vocalists took to the streets and caroled for downtown merchants in Decatur under the direction of Senior Choral Elf Emily Massey.

Newton County High School Senior Sebastian Johnson places fresh cut cedar trees in the planters on the walkway at the Newton County Career and Technical Center this week.

Newton County Elementary School Kindergartener Bella Campbell points to her name on the “Nice List” as Santa and Mrs. Claus listen to her share the one thing she would like to see under the tree on Christmas morning. Santa and Mrs. Claus adjusted their schedule to visit students on Thursday after Wednesday’s storms caused a postponement.