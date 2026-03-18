HOSA Winners

The Newton County Career and Technical Center is proud to announce the HOSA winners from the 2026 Mississippi HOSA State Leadership Conference held at the University of Southern Mississippi in Hattiesburg recently front row from left: Addison Germany, 4th place in Surgical Technologist; Julie Wyatt; Katie Pierce, 4th place in Occupational Therapy; Ayda Hillman, Top Ten in Pharmacy Science; Gracie Usry, Top Ten in Pharmacy Science; Maddy Grace Patricola, Top Ten in Pharmacy Science; Bella Grace Jones, 1st place in Clinical Laboratory Science; Edie Pippin; second row from left: Drew Walker, Top Ten in Home Health Aide; Jeryn Cotton, 3rd place in Healthcare Administration; Addie Anderson, 1st place in Healthcare Photography; Abby Williams; Keira Norman, 4th place in Medical Law and Ethics; Anna Leigh Clark, 2nd place in Human Growth and Development; Leah Vaughn, Top Ten in Phlebotomy; and Anna Claire Skinner. Stephanie Cooley is the HOSA Advisor.