﻿Newton County High School Junior Kimari Brown works with senior classmates, Gabe McCarty and Eva Swann, on a module about life goals in their College and Career Readiness course this week. The students are wearing the 2022-23 Dropout Prevention Academic shirt option for Thursdays. The shirts can be ordered online at www.swankytraditions.com or through the front office before 3 pm on Friday, August 19th. This option, featuring the Classes of 2023-2036, is also available for elementary students on Spirit Fridays.