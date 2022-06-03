The First Grade Honor Roll recipients for the 2021-22 school year

They include front row from left: Amari McClain, Kylie Alexander, Braxton Holifield, Alexis Hunter, and Kasleigh Dean; second row from left: Grayson McMullan, Sophia Merrell, Angel Hunt, Mia Le, Bostyn McMullan and Shyenne Seals; third row from left: Ali Williams, Brayden McClure, Trenton Mack, Easton Joiner, Eva Thoms, Adalyn Clark, Ella Richmond, and Reagan Windham; back row from left: Aiden Vance, Jordan Nickson, Amira Jones, Sarah-May Harville, Sophia Brackeen, Olivia Austin, SoBe Scott, and Gunner Richmond. Also recognized: Caleb Smith.